Decision on proposed Brinsworth homes goes to council

Imminent: A decision is due at a town hall meeting

A DECISION will be made on May 1 on a controversial application for three new houses to be built on an existing estate in Brinsworth.

The application will be considered by councillors who sit on Rotherham Council’s planning board, with the decision referred to them - rather than being made by paid officials - because of the weight of complaints about the proposals.

The site has been used for domestic garages and is surrounded by existing homes on Whitehill Road, Manor Road, Whitecroft Crescent and Willowgarth Avenue, with an access drive to the site from that street.

The site’s use for garaging dates from the 1950s, but has fallen into a state of disrepair, with most of the structures now demolished, though one block remains and part of the site is used for parking.

Originally, the application for developing the site involved constructing four bungalows, but the application being considered has reduced that number to three single storey homes.

Planning documents state there were trees on one boundary subject to a tree preseveration order, dating from 1976, but they had been removed more than a decade ago.

Rotherham Council had responses from seven people regarding the application, with a series of complaints raised.

They included concerns that there were too many homes for the size of the site, that neighbouring properties would lose light, that development would increase flooding risk and would also lead to insufficient parking.

In addition, bats were said to be present on site and there would be a detrimental impact on wildlife overall, with an increase in noise and loss of view to neighbouring houses.

The topography of the site means it would not be considered suitable for two storey housing, like its neighbours, because of varying land levels.

The application states that: “Care has been taken with levels to ensure that the proposed dwellings do not impact on the existing surrounding residents.”

It is also allocated for residential use in Rotherham’s Local Plan, the blueprint which sets out which land is available for development in the years ahead.

Advice from council planners is that “the principle of this residential development within an established residential area is acceptable” and the recommend it is approved, though councillors will make their own decision.