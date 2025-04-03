Debate expected on private landlord rules

Debate: Councillors are expected to discuss controls on private landlords

A DEBATE on the future of a licensing scheme for private landlords in Rotherham is expected next week when all members gather for a monthly ‘full council’ meeting.

The authority has operated a scheme in parts of town for five years, which means private landlords have to apply for a licence and meet certain criteria.

Without a license, landlords would not be able to rent out homes in areas included inn the scheme.

There has been consultation on that, and the scheme could be extended to cover Dinnington, Eastwood, East Dene, Clifton, Masbrough, Brinsworth, the town centre, Boston Castle, Parkgate and Thurcroft.

It is contentious because it involves landlords paying a fee, which is an extra cost to their business, though it helps to ensure minimum standards are maintained for tenants.

They can be vulnerable to landlords who do not keep properties adequately maintained, with the threat of eviction for those who complain.

Independent Cllr Michael Bennett Sylvester will raise the motion: “This council believes that selective lice sing can be an effective tool for raising standards in the private rented housing sector.”

The is expected to trigger a debate on the best way forwards before the council announces a decision on the future of the scheme.

He said: “The debate over selective licensing in councillors inboxes and in the local press has largely been dominated by those who shout loudest and have a vested interest in having a poorly regulated private sector rental market.”

“It will provide a chance for those councillors who wish to protect vulnerable tenants rather than vested interests in their communities to speak out and for those who support the principle of selective licensing to raise points where Rotherham can do better in making the scheme effective.

“I’ll be speaking from a perspective of having to deal with poor private rented housing as a tenant and councillor and hope from a vigorous debate where we will confirm our position as a democratically elected body for the principle of selective licensing and a more regulated private rental market,” he said.

Private rental has become an increasingly big business in recent years, with council house stocks diminishing at the same time, through the ‘right to buy’ scheme, though that has been tightened and Rotherham Council is working to increase its housing stock.