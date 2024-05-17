On the move: Great Houghton could end up in a different council ward

SOME Dearne area communities are set for a shake-up of political boundaries which could see some residents being switched into new areas, meaning they would be represented by different councillors.

The borough is made up of ‘wards’, or local areas, which each have three councillors.

But some are becoming more densely populated than others and the national Boundaries Commission is seeking to minimise that imbalance by switching some boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work has been going on for some time, with political parties and members of the public suggest changes and the commission has now come up with suggestions which are open to feedback from the public, before a decision is taken.

The village of Great Houghton could be moved into the Darfield ward, from North East, despite parish councillors and others expressing a strong desire for it to remain in its existing ward.

That change had been suggested by the Liberal Democrat party.

In turn, some residents would move from the Darfield to Wombwell ward, with a boundary of Stoneyford Road and Station Road dictating those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wombwell ward could also see an existing boundary with the Hoyland Milton ward changed, from the A6195 and Woodhead Lane to the Barnsley to Elsecar railway line, which would move around 400 voters, in Wood Walk, Hemingfield Road and and Dovecliffe Road into Hoyland Milton.

The commission also looked at the future of the Dearne North and Dearne South wards, but they are recommending no changes to existing boundaries there.

However, they do recommend a change of name, suggested by a member of the public.

If adopted, they would become know and Bolton and Goldthorpe Green, alongside Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also propose Darfield ward should be renamed Darfield and Great Houghton, should that parish be amalgamated into a new ward.

It has also been suggested that Hoyland Milton should become Hoyland and Elsecar.

In a written submission, the commission states: “We propose to retain the ward name Hoyland Milton, as we have made limited changes to the existing ward.

“However, we would be interested in views as to whether Hoyland and Elsecar is a more appropriate ward name.”