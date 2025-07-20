Criticism over persistent water leak during hosepipe ban

A DARFIELD councillor has criticised Yorkshire Water over a persistent leak in Darfield that continues to spill onto a busy road, despite a hosepipe ban urging residents to conserve water across the region.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kevin Osborne said the leak, in Doncaster Road, was first reported to him at the end of June. Yorkshire Water attended the site on July 8 and carried out a patch-up repair, but water continued to flow from the area, even as drought restrictions remain in place.

As of July 16, the issue had still not been resolved, which Cllr Osborne said was ‘not a good look’ for Yorkshire Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Osborne said: “If Yorkshire Water are telling Darfield residents there’s a drought and a hosepipe ban, and thousands of vehicles are passing this every day on a major trunk route between Doncaster and Barnsley, it isn’t a great advert for Yorkshire Water.”

Not a good look: Cllr Osborne

He added that it was “extremely disappointing” that no follow-up application to properly repair the leak had been made so far.

Yorkshire Water confirmed it had attended but said a more complex repair had been scheduled for July 21.

The company said the delay was because three-way traffic lights were needed, moving a bus stop, and coordination with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we carry out this important repair and apologise in advance for any inconvenience it may cause.

“We understand that leaks are frustrating for our customers, and reducing leakage on our networks is a priority for us.

"Leakage is the lowest it has ever been in Yorkshire, and it’s something that we work on all year round. We have reduced leakage by 15 per cent over the last five years and will be spending £38m over the next five years to continue bringing that number down.

“As we’ve been in this period of extremely dry weather, we have dedicated even more resource to reducing leaks as we look to protect our resources.

"We recently recruited 100 extra leakage inspectors to help us find and fix leaks faster, and they joined a team that is out and about across Yorkshire 24/7.”