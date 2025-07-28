Crematorium joins parks with Green Flag status

GREEN Flag status might normally be associated with top-notch public parks - but Rotherham’s East Herringthorpe crematorium and cemetery has just won the accolade.

It is the first burial site in the borough to be recognised with a Green Flag, alongside four other venues to get the status in 2025.

The site has been transformed through sustainable landscaping and biodiversity initiatives tailored to the cemetery’s unique environment, according to Rotherham Council.

Schools and community groups also supported work to improve several areas across the cemetery to make it a more inclusive, respectful, and uplifting place for visitors.

The Green Flag Award is an international benchmark for parks and green spaces, celebrating well-managed and accessible outdoor areas. Other parks that have been awarded the Green Flag Award include Rother Valley Country Park, Ulley Country Park, and Greasbrough Park.

Clifton Park has been awarded Green Heritage Site status and has been the winner of the Green Flag People's Choice Award 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Managing Director, Crematoria, James Wintle, said: “I’m delighted to share that our Rotherham Crematorium, led by Kim Phillips, has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award.

“This nationally recognised honour celebrates well maintained, environmentally responsible, and welcoming green spaces.

High standards: Now East Herringthorpe crematorium and cemetery have been recognised with Green Flag status

“It’s a high standard to achieve, and Kim and the team have done so with real professionalism and pride.

“This award places Rotherham among the very best in the UK.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Bereavement Services, Cllr Linda Beresford, said: "This reflects the ongoing efforts of our staff and partners to enhance the natural beauty of the grounds.”