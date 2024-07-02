Video: The end of burnt-out Rotherham town centre club Envy… in ten seconds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The venue was damaged by fires in 2005 and 2007, with neighbouring restaurant Muskaan suffering the same fate in 2011.
Private ownership status caused lengthy delays, while in the background there was frequent criticism at the poor state of a key entry into town, with the Corporation Street buildings being very near the rail and bus stations.
Rotherham Council has planning permission for the site to be used for a mixed-use development of between two and four storeys.
This would include 19 apartments above commercial units – but RMBC has yet to find a private sector partner to finance and deliver the new building.
Council minutes have suggested that the lack of interest could be due to the small scale of the site, and including this area in a wider package might gain more interest to help the development become a reality.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.