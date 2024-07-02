Video: The end of burnt-out Rotherham town centre club Envy… in ten seconds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE long-awaited demolition of the Envy is captured in this short timelapse video of the burned-out former nightclub.

The venue was damaged by fires in 2005 and 2007, with neighbouring restaurant Muskaan suffering the same fate in 2011.

Private ownership status caused lengthy delays, while in the background there was frequent criticism at the poor state of a key entry into town, with the Corporation Street buildings being very near the rail and bus stations.

Rotherham Council has planning permission for the site to be used for a mixed-use development of between two and four storeys.

Demolition of the old Envy nightclub building, Corporation Street.

This would include 19 apartments above commercial units – but RMBC has yet to find a private sector partner to finance and deliver the new building.