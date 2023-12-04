SWINTON’S library building faces a lengthy closure after the discovery of RAAC – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

Swinton Library

Rotherham Council’s asset management team has been reviewing the authority’s estate to check for the substance, which was used as a cheap alternative to regular concrete mixes from the 1950s.

Measures have to be taken to ensure buildings are safe for staff and residents when RAAC is found during these inspections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Swinton Library it has been found in the roof, meaning the premises have been closed.

RMBC said alternative arrangements have been put in place at the newly renovated Swinton Civic Hall, while further surveys are carried out to establish whether remedial work is appropriate.

Assistant director Rob Mahon, who oversees the maintenance of all RMBC buildings, said: “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our priority, which is why we have temporarily closed Swinton Library as a precautionary measure.

“We made the decision to close the site as a precaution last week while further surveys are conducted, and potential mitigations investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This decision is supported by recent government guidance issued due to concerns where RAAC has been used in schools, prompting similar concerns around other public buildings including libraries.”

A new library is set to be opened early next year at the former customer service centre building as part of the Swinton town centre masterplan.

This will mean the demolition of the current library off Station Street, with the area then landscaped.