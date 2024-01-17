CYCLIST counts will take place to measure the success of Rotherham’s much-maligned bike lanes, Rotherham Council says.

Cycle Lane roadworks.

Air quality checks will also be used when RMBC reviews the multi million pound road changes.

The three sections of cycleways will stretch into town from Templeborough via Westgate, then out to Broom via Wellgate.

The total cost is more than £12 million, which was granted to the council from government pots to encourage such projects.

But disruption from the construction has seen Sondec cycle shop put out of business, Rotherham Titans lose up to £4,000 a matchday and put the Centenary Way repairs back a year.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read answered questions about the schemes during the Overview and Scrutiny Management Board meeting at Rotherham Town Hall on Tuesday (16).

He said: “It’s a bit of a test for us: can you get more people to travel actively? The premise of can more people be encouraged to walk and cycle, particularly for shorter journeys, is a fair one.

“Once the scheme is completed, there will be cycle counts. There are manual counts you can undertake to see how many people are using the scheme.

“I’ve heard the criticism about not many people using it, but it’s not finished yet, so we’ve got a way to go before we get to that.