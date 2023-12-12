Rotherham Council hopes new policy will allow more residents to live independently

ROTHERHAM Council says a policy set to be approved next week will enhance disabled residents’ quality of life.

Cllr Sarah Allen

The aids and adaptations paper going to cabinet on Monday (18) aims to help more people to live independently.

RMBC says the policy will signify the authority’s “commitment to empowering” residents through installing the likes of grab rails, level access showers and wheelchair ramps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sarah Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “We believe that everyone deserves to live independently, and this policy is a bold step towards making that a reality.”

The aim is to allow residents to stay in their own homes for longer, reducing pressures on health and social care services.