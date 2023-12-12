Rotherham Council hopes new policy will allow more residents to live independently
The aids and adaptations paper going to cabinet on Monday (18) aims to help more people to live independently.
RMBC says the policy will signify the authority’s “commitment to empowering” residents through installing the likes of grab rails, level access showers and wheelchair ramps.
Cllr Sarah Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “We believe that everyone deserves to live independently, and this policy is a bold step towards making that a reality.”
The aim is to allow residents to stay in their own homes for longer, reducing pressures on health and social care services.
Grants will be available to support faster discharges from hospital or to prevent readmissions, when the policy starts on April 1, 2024.