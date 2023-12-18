A £2.9 MILLION move to provide much-needed places at Waverley’s school has been waved through by senior councillors.

Waverley Junior Academy

The proposals for the new community’s primary academy were approved by Rotherham Council’s cabinet on Monday (18).

Nearly 80 children have been refused places in the past two school years – 48 of whom lived in the catchment area.

The changes will provide 210 pupil places and seven classrooms – but only from September 2025.

The project will be funded through Section 106 money paid to RMBC by landowners Harworth, with building work set to start in August next year.

A petition of 215 signatures was handed in by Waverley residents in October, calling for action on the lack of places – and saying temporary classrooms could help ease the pressure ahead of permanent building works.

The council has admitted that the need for expansion arrived sooner than expected after the school opened in September 2020.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “As a local authority we have a statutory duty to ensure there are enough high-quality school places available for children and families.

“We work closely with schools, developers and health services to ensure places are keeping pace in line with demand.

“Waverley Junior Academy is oversubscribed, and future cohort numbers are expected to rise further as the Waverley development grows. The additional capacity at the academy will allow the school to plan ahead and continue to support young people within the local area.”

A report to Monday’s cabinet meeting said: “It was originally developed as a two-form entry school, providing 60 places per year group, with the potential for expansion if needed.

“The school is currently oversubscribed, and this trend is set to continue in future years.”

The percentage of children offered their first preference primary school in Rotherham for the current academic year was 96 – above the national average of 92.

The council is consulting on proposed school admissions arrangements for 2025 and 2026 at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/takepartinaconsultation.