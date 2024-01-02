Register
Fly-tipping fines increased by Rotherham Council

FINES for fly-tipping and littering have been increased by Rotherham Council.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Fly-tipping on Eldon Road playing fields, Eastwood.Fly-tipping on Eldon Road playing fields, Eastwood.
Cabinet members agreed at the December meeting to increase the maximum fly-tip charge from £400 to £1,000 from April.

Fines for littering offences will rise at the same time, from £150 to £500.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Not only is fly-tipping unsightly and a blot on the urban landscape, it can also have a negative impact on our natural environment and local wildlife.

“These increases will mean that perpetrators in Rotherham can face the toughest penalties possible in law and should send a clear message to those who choose to selfishly break the law that we expect them to pay the full price for doing so. It’s not acceptable or fair on others to dump your trash wherever you like.”

Cases where RMBC considers prosecution to be in the public interest are referred to the courts, where offenders can face unlimited fines and prison.

