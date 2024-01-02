FINES for fly-tipping and littering have been increased by Rotherham Council.

Fly-tipping on Eldon Road playing fields, Eastwood.

Cabinet members agreed at the December meeting to increase the maximum fly-tip charge from £400 to £1,000 from April.

Fines for littering offences will rise at the same time, from £150 to £500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Not only is fly-tipping unsightly and a blot on the urban landscape, it can also have a negative impact on our natural environment and local wildlife.

“These increases will mean that perpetrators in Rotherham can face the toughest penalties possible in law and should send a clear message to those who choose to selfishly break the law that we expect them to pay the full price for doing so. It’s not acceptable or fair on others to dump your trash wherever you like.”