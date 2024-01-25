Mexborough Masterplan

The investment is coming through the government’s Levelling Up and the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The Levelling Up bid for Mexborough – prepared by Doncaster Council – was rejected in late 2022 before being accepted a year later.

Officers are now working through the finer details of what can be achieved with the money.

But the complex nature of this – particularly on the transport settlement side – has meant that a public consultation planned for February will not take place.

This means the next opportunity to learn more about the regeneration efforts will be at the business forum in February, with meeting details to be confirmed soon.

Mexborough First’s Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “Cllr Andy Pickering and I have been pushing for proper and much needed regeneration and investment in Mexborough for many years.

“With over £23 million now secured for improvements in Mexborough, we are keen to push forward and start the process of implementing the proposed regeneration plans.

“We are hoping that City of Doncaster officers will soon be in a position to communicate proposals with the Mexborough community and get cracking with the much anticipated delivery.”

Cllr Gibbons said it was “extremely important” that businesses prioritise attending the meeting to keep up to date with the town’s masterplan.

Public consultation will now take place in April or May, to ensure as many people as possible across Mexborough are aware of the plans.

