Call for Rotherham Council attendances to reflect committee seat take-up

COUNCIL attendance figures cannot be adjusted to highlight where groups have not taken up all available seats on committees, RMBC says.

Rotherham Town Hall

Places on boards like planning, scrutiny and licensing are awarded based on the number of elected members each party has on Rotherham Council.

Some are not taken up – but the absence does not count against the party in terms of overall attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester asked if this could be altered to show which groups were not taking up their allocation of seats on committees.

Deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Unfortunately, the answer is no. Attendance is recorded against individual members and not political groups.

“If a political group does not want to take a seat on a committee, board or panel and wish to keep it vacant, that is a matter for them to decide.”

At the end of 2023 there were eight Conservative vacancies, two Liberal Democrat, one Labour and one independent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester said: “It is disappointing that we can’t have an easy-to-view system for councillor attendance that considers where political groups just don’t take their seats.

“The effect is that collectively we get a higher attendance figure for councillors as a whole and for political groups who don’t take the seats that they are at the end of the day are taking allowance money for.