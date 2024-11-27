Both developers and tenants get results in new council housing scheme

Success: Rotherham Council is delivering new homes

A NEW council-housing development in Rotherham will not only please tenants with energy-efficient mod-cons, but also the developers who were given an opportunity to work on the scheme.

Rotherham Council launched a Small Sites Housebuilding initiative in 2023 to work with smaller building firms to develop sites around the town for affordable housing.

One which now has its first tenants is Blacksmiths Court at Infirmary Road, Parkgate, which has seven homes.

They were built by Allert Building and Construction Ltd and have features including air source heat pumps to keep energy bills low and environmental credentials high.

The scheme operates via a fast-track approach, with the council buying completed homes off-plan, for a pre-arranged price.

Rotherham Council put some money into the scheme, and the Government also contributed, through Homes England.

The council has a self-imposed commitment to build hundreds of new homes across town before 2026. They are now seeking more developers to work with.