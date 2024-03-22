Margaret Fitzpatrick who has been left housebound after a fall

Margaret Fitzpatrick was asked to evacuate her Whiston property when a camper van was deliberately set alight outside in the early hours.

“It put the fear of God in me,” said the housebound 80-year-old, who has been waiting months for a move after being deemed a risk in her own home because of her very limited mobility.

“There was a knock on the front door and they asked: ‘Can you get out?’

Burnt-out camper van outside Mrs Fitzpatrick's Whiston home

“I said I wouldn’t be able to. All I could see out of the window were these flames.”

Fortunately, Mrs Fitzpatrick did not need to evacuate the property as South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the incident on February 29 was dealt with by 2am.

But she said the blaze had increased her concerns about her present living arrangements.

“The council instigated this,” she added. “They said it was urgent for me to move and now they’ve left me in turmoil.

“I’m still on the waiting list as far as I know but it’s been months now. It doesn’t feel like they think it's urgent. I just don’t know which way to turn. They made it sound imminent before.”

Mrs Fitzpatrick has been supported by Cllr Tony Griffin, Sitwell ward for RMBC, who said he had been assured that officers were aware of her situation and need for a new tenancy – which would enable her to regain a social life in addition to being a physically more suitable home.

James Clark, RMBC’ s assistant director for housing, said: “We do not comment on individual cases, but we are committed to helping our residents live independently for as long as possible.

“Unfortunately there are only a limited number of properties available, especially those which are suitable for people with specific needs.

“We are continuing to work with Mrs Fitzpatrick to find a viable solution to ensure their needs are met.”