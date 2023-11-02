Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday arrangements in Rotherham town centre

ARMISTICE Day will be marked with a two-minute silence in All Saints’ Square at 11am on Saturday, November 11

Last year's Remembrance Sunday event

The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Robert Taylor, will lay a wreath, and members of the public are invited to attend the short service.

The day after, Remembrance Sunday, will be marked with a parade from the Garden House in Clifton Park, leaving at 10.35am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will make its way down to the Cenotaph for about 10.50am, with uniformed groups, veterans and key organisations taking part.

From 10.55am, a service will be led by Rev Canon Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster, with the Act of Remembrance, national two-minute silence and wreath-laying.

Members of the public are advised to lay their wreaths after the official event has concluded.

From 11.25am, the parade will make its way back to the Garden House, where the mayor and Deputy-Lieutenant will take the salute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Taylor said: “I would like to encourage residents to come along and pay their respects to our fallen service members as Rotherham comes together as one community to remember.

“The Armistice Day ceremony and the Remembrance Parade will provide an important reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who have served.

“It is an honour to be part of these annual events and I feel an immense sense of pride to be able to lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.“I would like to thank the armed forces community for assisting the council in organising this year’s events.”