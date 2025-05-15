Council to set itself fresh performance targets
A Council Plan was introduced for three years in 2022 and that is now coming to an end.
It is expected to be replaced by an updated version, running until 2030, with annual updates and targets.
The council has been involved in widespread consultations before putting the document together and it has a series of expectations.
They include seeing more people using the town centre, with fewer buildings there left vacant.
More people should be left feeling safe when out in their local area, both in daytime and after dark.
The council wants to see more people satisfied with both Rotherham as a borough, as well as their local area, along with an increase in locations deemed to be acceptably free of litter.
Other targets include creating at least 500 new apprenticeships in the next three years.
The council has set itself the target of seeing the value of the borough’s economy grow, with more skilled residents and an increase in numbers of working age people either in employment or looking for jobs.
Five new residential homes for children are also on the agenda, helping to keep them in their communities and work to address the impact of the cost of living crisis, with a new ‘No family left behind, Rotherham’s commitment to addressing child poverty’ strategy.
The expectation is that more two year olds will take up early education places and GCSE grades will improve, when measured against the national average.