Council to set itself fresh performance targets

Targets: Rotherham Council to renew its Council Plan

A NEW set of performance targets is set to be imposed on Rotherham Council - set by the authority itself.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Council Plan was introduced for three years in 2022 and that is now coming to an end.

It is expected to be replaced by an updated version, running until 2030, with annual updates and targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has been involved in widespread consultations before putting the document together and it has a series of expectations.

They include seeing more people using the town centre, with fewer buildings there left vacant.

More people should be left feeling safe when out in their local area, both in daytime and after dark.

The council wants to see more people satisfied with both Rotherham as a borough, as well as their local area, along with an increase in locations deemed to be acceptably free of litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other targets include creating at least 500 new apprenticeships in the next three years.

The council has set itself the target of seeing the value of the borough’s economy grow, with more skilled residents and an increase in numbers of working age people either in employment or looking for jobs.

Five new residential homes for children are also on the agenda, helping to keep them in their communities and work to address the impact of the cost of living crisis, with a new ‘No family left behind, Rotherham’s commitment to addressing child poverty’ strategy.

The expectation is that more two year olds will take up early education places and GCSE grades will improve, when measured against the national average.