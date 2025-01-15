Council tenants increasing satisfied with their landlord, satistics show

Satisfied: Council tenants increasingly happy with their landlord

SATISFACTION levels among council tenants in Rotherham has been going up, latest statistics show.

Rotherham Council carries out regular research to assess how tenants living in its properties view their experiences.

The statistics were last compiled in November and show improved satisfaction levels across all the factors used to measure success.

Now 78.4 per cent of those living in council-owned homes say they are well maintained, up from 77.6 per cent the previous year.

Those satisfied their home was safe registered at 81.5 per cent.

But the biggest change was satisfaction with the performance of the repairs service, which soared from 71.4 per cent on the previous survey, to 79 per cent.

More people were happy with the time it took staff to complete the repairs they needed, too.

Rotherham was already ahead of national average performance for satisfaction levels achieved by social housing landlords, with almost 77 per cent saying they were satisfied, compared to an average of 70 per cent across the sector.

Rotherham’s performance is now up another 1.5 per cent, to 78.4 per cent.

Details will go before Rotherham Council’s most senior members, when the ruling Cabinet meets on Monday.

However, it is not al good news because residents were less impressed with the way the communal areas were cleaned and maintained where the live, as satisfaction levels dropped from 71.6 per cent to 68.8 per cent.

The council’s record on dealing with anti social behaviour was also criticised, with only 62.3 per cent of tenants happy with that. Previous it had been 64.9 per cent, which was already lower than many of the other satisfaction results.