Council satisfies most parents with school place allocations

ALMOST all Rotherham families have been offered a place in one of their preferred primary school for the academic year starting in September.

The council said fewer than one per cent of children had failed to be placed in one of the schools their parents or carers opted for as preferred choices.

The total places offered to start Reception in September 2025 in Rotherham is 2,646 with 96.1 per cent of children having been offered a place at their first preferred school. In total, 99.1 per cent have been offered one of their three preferred schools.

There has been a 100 per cent success rate for applications for children to attend year three in a junior school.

The town’s performance in satisfying parents’ choice of school is above average - nationally, less than 94 per cent got their first choice, with 98.8 per cent getting one of their preferred options.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Cllr Victoria Cusworth, said: “Starting a new school can be a daunting process for many students, however securing their preferred choice can help to alleviate many fears pupils have when starting a new school and ultimately allow them to excel in their studies.

“I am proud to once again see Rotherham continue to buck the national average with 99.1 per cent of pupils across the borough being offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

“Education is a priority for parents across the borough who want to ensure that their child has access to the best levels of education available. Rotherham has excellent schools which are committed to giving children the best possible start and getting their preferred school choice, is the first important step in their education journey.”

For the small percentage of Rotherham children who could not be accommodated at one of their preferred schools, all have been made an offer of a place at either their catchment area school, if a place was available, or the next nearest school with a place available. Any parents whose child has not been offered a place at their preferred school, have the right of appeal against the refusal of a place, with all cases heard by an independent appeals panel for a final legally binding decision.