Council facing challenge with plans for new Wombwell housing estate

PLANS for a large new housing development taking up green fields on the edge of Wombwell have been submitted by a developer - even though the site is not technically available for building.

Developers Crest Nicholson want to put houses on the site, off Pit Lane, behind existing homes along Windmill Road.

The company leafletted residents in the Spring but it has now emerged they started a dialogue with Barnsley Council in early 2024 about building on the site – more than a year before contacting neighbours - with that dialogue continuing with amended proposals, ahead of the current application.

Whether or not the application succeeds could rest on complex planning arguments about how much building land is actually available at present.

The site is called ‘safeguarded’ land, which means it could be available for future building, but is not regarded as being necessary to meet current needs by the council.

Sites available for building are set out in a document called the Local Plan.

All local authorities must be able to demonstrate they have enough land available to meet building needs for five years ahead - but Crest Nicholson argue Barnsley Council is behind on those numbers.

If that was correct, it would provide applicants with a stronger argument for developing sites not currently approved by the council. The Local Plan is designed to prevent that happening.

Housing appliation: These fields could be populated with new homes

Wombwell’s three councillors said in April: “We have serious concerns about safeguarded sites being developed during the current Local Plan period as this would potentially undermine the Local Plan as a whole.”

Application documents state the council has already acknowledged it is has a land supply which does not meet expectations.

According to the application, Barnsley Council has put its land supply level at 3.6 years, rather than five, with Crest Nicholson’s own assessment for the period from April this year to March 2030, providing just 1.65 years’ worth of supply.

If the development gained planning permission, the most densely populated part of the site would be closest to homes on Windmill Road, with access from Pit Lane.

The current application is for ‘outline’ permission, meaning if granted details of layout and house numbers would be decided later.

A section of the site would remain undeveloped, under Crest Nicholson plans, for use in the future.