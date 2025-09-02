Community hub to re-open under package of council investment

A KIMBERWORTH Park community hub forced to close last year over serious safety concerns is set to reopen after major council investment.

The Black Hut has been closed since May 2024 after health and safety inspections highlighted ‘significant compliance failures,’ including ‘structural concerns, accessibility issues, and the absence of a formal lease or maintenance records,’ according to a council report.

Around £200,000 has been earmarked to carry out major work to the building, with the aim of reopening it by March 2026.

It had been home to activities such as youth clubs, martial arts classes and Slimming World meetings, and its closure sparked strong public reaction.

Now, Rotherham Council has earmarked around £200,000 to bring the building back into use, with works including structural repairs, a full electrical rewire, roof and rafter repairs, and accessibility improvements. Energy efficiency measures such as new insulation and LED lighting will also be installed.

The scheme forms part of a wider £600,000 programme agreed in the council’s budget earlier this year to upgrade crumbling community facilities across the borough.

Oaklea Retreat, which narrowly avoided closure in 2018 and was later refurbished, is set for roof repairs and accessibility work, with completion also targeted for spring 2026.

Clifton Learning Centre, which is home to the Clifton Learning Partnership charity, will undergo window replacements, signage and path improvements, and access upgrades to support its work with young people, Roma families, refugees and asylum seekers.

The Meeting Place in Wingfield, a social hub for adults with learning disabilities, and Artworks at Brook Hill, a creative arts organisation for adults with learning disabilities and autism, are expected to receive improvements between 2026 and 2027.

All projects will include energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and insulation, with officers also exploring solar panels and heat pumps where possible to support the council’s net zero goals.

A report to the council’s overview and scrutiny management board said the investment would be carried out alongside new lease and governance arrangements to ensure the centres are run sustainably in the future.

The programme will be shaped through consultation with neighbourhood teams, community groups and councillors.