Change to planning rules could bring allotments boost

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion is pushing the Government to provide more allotment and community garden land, as a benefit of Labour’s planning reforms.

Ms Champion has now joined forces with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) and the National Allotment Society (NAS) to campaign for the provision of more such sites.

Despite high demand, the UK currently has a shortage of allotments, with at least 157,820 would-be tenants on English local authorities’ waiting lists.

The land used for allotments has declined by 60 per cent since the 1950s, but in deprived communities, the loss is eight times higher, leaving those who need allotment sites less likely to find them.

Ms Champion is to table an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, having previously tabled an amendment at Committee Stage, for the inclusion of allotments and community gardens in ‘spatial development strategies’.

The new amendment will seek to tackle inconsistent local planning policies, which have so far, led to the patchy and erratic provision of allotments and community gardens across the country.

She said: “These small but mighty green spaces amount to so much more than vegetables.

“They foster a sense of community, they supercharge biodiversity, they create food security, and they teach us about our environment and sustainability.

In demand: There are national waiting lists for allotment plots

“The public have been crying out for more allotments and community gardens for years. For the eight million people in the UK who have no garden at home, shared spaces such as community gardens are essential.

“With so many people on waiting lists or blocked from turning an unloved patch of land into a community garden, and a desperate need for nature recovery across the UK, my campaign represents a win-win.

“The cost to Government is low, yet the rewards for our communities and our environment are bountiful.”

Mike Farrell, local Rotherham Resident and Chair of the National Allotment Society (NAS)

“The waiting lists for allotments are a direct reflection of the lack of available land. With more people recognising the health and environmental benefits of growing their own food, it's vital that we expand access to these vital green spaces to ensure that no one is left waiting.”