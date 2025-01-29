Chancellor's commitment to Doncaster Sheffield Airport plan
City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are both involved in work to restore flights to the airport, the former RAF Finningley.
Ms Reeves’ announcement was part of a package of measures aimed at jump-starting the national economy and has been welcomed by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.
He said: “This a hugely welcome intervention from the Chancellor, committing to work with us on our plans to develop South Yorkshire Airport City.
“That support from the Government could be vital in helping us to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and deliver our ten year plan to unlock the significant potential of Gateway East.
“I have been committed to re-opening DSA since day one.
“And the best way for us to give DSA the future it deserves is to get our plan right from the start, giving us the best chance to allow our airport to thrive, creating good jobs in the industries of the future, making best use of taxpayers’ money and bringing down the carbon footprint of flying.
“The last Government didn’t lift a finger to support our airport,” said.
A full plan for the future of the airport is due to go for the SYMCA board in the next few weeks, with a final decision on its future expected in the summer.
When the airport closed, 800 jobs were lost.
