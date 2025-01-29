Chancellor's commitment to Doncaster Sheffield Airport plan

Welcome intervention: Oliver Coppard

PLANS to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been given a major boost by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has announced she will work with local politicians on the project.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are both involved in work to restore flights to the airport, the former RAF Finningley.

Ms Reeves’ announcement was part of a package of measures aimed at jump-starting the national economy and has been welcomed by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This a hugely welcome intervention from the Chancellor, committing to work with us on our plans to develop South Yorkshire Airport City.

“That support from the Government could be vital in helping us to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and deliver our ten year plan to unlock the significant potential of Gateway East.

“I have been committed to re-opening DSA since day one.

“And the best way for us to give DSA the future it deserves is to get our plan right from the start, giving us the best chance to allow our airport to thrive, creating good jobs in the industries of the future, making best use of taxpayers’ money and bringing down the carbon footprint of flying.

“The last Government didn’t lift a finger to support our airport,” said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full plan for the future of the airport is due to go for the SYMCA board in the next few weeks, with a final decision on its future expected in the summer.

When the airport closed, 800 jobs were lost.