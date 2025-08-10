Cash raised from a decade of land sales revealed by Barnsley Council

LANDMARK sites in Dearne area communities are among plots sold off by Barnsley Council to help balance the books in the last decade.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has clawed in more than £21 from land sales since 2015 - more than £2m a year on average - with the cash going towards bolstering hard-pressed finances.

Many sites sold had become redundant to council needs, and there is a catch because the cash raised has been ring-fenced to be spent on future projects like building, rather than being used to prop up day-to-day spending on costs like wage bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 150 transactions have been logged in the last ten years, according to figures released by the council.

Done deal: But Barnsley Council's transaction over Rockingham sports ground proved controversial

Among the most lucrative sales for the council has been the former Wombwell High School site, which changed hands in 2022 for £1.6m.

Ironically, although it was financially helpful, the sale brought problems back for the council when planning permission for housing went in, with strong local opposition, focused on concerns over access to the site for new residents.

Another transaction which provoked controversy was the disposal of the Rockingham Miners’ Welfare Ground in Hoyland common - described as a lease surrender and sale, which generated only £40,000 in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was controversial because the community centre on site had been subject to a multi-million pounds refit, and there were objections to losing the sports ground, which is being replaced at a different site in Hoyland.

It is part of the regeneration of the area, which has seen many sites taken up - largely for warehousing and distribution - in the area.

Land at Barnburgh Lane in Goldthorpe raised £350,000, and a plot at Nanny Marr Road in Darfield also generated a six-figure sum.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesman for regeneration and culture, said money raised was for capital spending – including building projects, road improvements or reducing council debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When an asset is sold, the proceeds are either re-invested back into our capital programme to fund projects across the borough, or used to reduce existing borrowing commitments,” he said.

“Spending income from sales of assets is ringfenced for capital purposes. Examples include investment in our Town Centre, Principal Towns regeneration, improving our roads through the Highways Programme, and housing developments.”