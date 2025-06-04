Cash boost to put Rotherham buses under public control

INVESTMENT of £1.5 billion has been announced for public transport in South Yorkshire, a move which should see Rotherham ouse services taken back under ‘franchised’ control by Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced the spending, which will also go on upgrading the Supertram system, under the Government’s plan for change.

It means a new fleet of trams will be in service by 2032, and while that will be of limited direct benefit to Rotherham, the money could signal the future expansion of the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new tram stop at Magna is already under construction and a new park and ride facility for the tram-train service has just opened at Parkgate.

Bus services are now expected to be under the control of South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority by 2027, which is an important step.

That should give greater control over the routes operated, quality and reliability of services - making buses a more attractive option for travellers.

The money significant and part of a wider programme of spending in the north and midlands, with West Yorkshire getting £2.1 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been welcomed by Mayor Coppoard, who described the investment as “game-changing”.

Going public: Rotherham bus services should be under control of Mayor Oliver Coppard by 2027

He said: “I know that big numbers like these can often feel disconnected from our daily lives.

“But put simply, that investment will help us make our vision of a bigger, better, integrated transport network under public control, a reality.

“It will mean new trams and better tram stops and lays the foundation for extending the tram network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will mean our young people will be able to get to jobs and opportunities.

“That we can all access services, see friends and family, or for a day, or night, out without worrying how to get home.

“I’ve been clear that we’ve been ignored for too long, and that South Yorkshire has not received its fair share of funding from successive governments.

“Today’s announcement…of a £1.5 billion investment into our transport system shows the government is listening, and backing South Yorkshire.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the north and midlands had historically been “locked out of the investment they deserve”, with a total of more than £15 billion going into those regions.