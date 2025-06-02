Candidates announced in Rotherham by-election

TWO candidates have announced they will be standing in next month’s by-election in Rotherham’s Keppel ward.

Labour is fielding Kieran Bold, a case worker for Rother Valley MP Jake Richards, while Neil Collett, a Kimberworth Park resident, is standing as an independent on July 10.

Kieron’s campaign was launched at the weekend, where he was joined by Rotherham Council leader Chris Read and MP Sarah Champion, speaking to voters in Thorpe Hesley.

He said: “For too long under the Tories communities like ours missed out.

“People were hit hard by the cost of living crisis and over a decade of cuts to our services. Now we can make real change.

“We’ve already been talking to hundreds of local residents about how we can improve our area – delivering on Labour’s investment to ensure the Black Hut community centre is reopened so local groups can start to use it again, expanded the GP Surgery at Sough Hall in Thorpe Hesley, and improving our local parks and roads.

“All of that can be lost if we don’t make the case for it.

Familiar faces: Well-known Labour figures joined Kieran for his campaign launch

“I’ve lived in Bradgate and Kimberworth Park and now I’m just down the road, so this is a corner of the borough I know well and I’d be honoured to be able to represent people here.

“But I’m taking absolutely nothing for granted. I’m keen to hear from as many people as possible over the coming weeks and I’ll be working hard to win their trust and support.”

Kieran’s professional background includes spent time working with the NHS and South Yorkshire Police, where he helped improve IT systems and processes for patients, officers, and staff.

He also volunteered with the council to support travel services for individuals with varying needs.

Community figure: Neil Collett has become known in the Keppel ward for his work keeping the communuity clean

Neil Collett is heavily involved in the 61 litter pickers group, which was formed during the Covid lockdown and has endured in the community since.

That work won him widespread media exposure when he stumbled upon two 50 year old crisp packets while collecting rubbish in the area.

He campaigns on the catchphrase ‘Here when there wasn’t an election’ to emphasise his long-term commitment to the area.