Call for ex-mayor’s photo to be removed from Rotherham Town Hall
They want it replaced with a QR code which, when scanned, informs visitors of Mr Wright’s “failure to do his job” as the borough’s cabinet member for children’s services from 2005 to 2010.
He resigned as South Yorkshire’s police commissioner – three weeks after the Jay report revealed there had been at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation between 1997 and 2013.
Tory group leader Cllr Simon Ball said: “To have his picture displayed within the walls of the town hall is a travesty and an insult to those that suffered from CSE.
“We call on Rotherham Council to remove this picture and replace it with a QR code that will inform people why there is a gap in pictures that will occur due to the removal of this former disgraced mayor’s picture.
“The then home secretary, Theresa May, said the police and local council failed the victims of these awful crimes, and failed the people of Rotherham.
“We should not be remembering people or displaying people who let our town so badly down, so with that this council should immediately remove the picture once this petition and debate has occurred.”
The petition can be found on the council’s website at https://moderngov.rotherham.gov.uk/mgEPetitionListDisplay.aspx?bcr=1 and closes on June 2.
Mr Wright initially claimed he had support to continue as commissioner but resigned in September 2014 amid widespread pressure, including from victims and politicians from all sides.