By-election ahead as councillor resigns

A ROTHERHAM Councillor has announced her resignation from the role in a move which will spark a by-election later in the summer.

Carole Foster represented the Keppel ward since winning her seat in a by-election in January 2023, then being re-elected.

That will come at a volatile time in local politics, when Reform candidates have won many seats at councils across the country, including neighbouring Doncaster.

The Keppel ward has had a Ukip councillor in the past, the party regarded as a fore-runner to Reform.

Announcing her departure, she said: “Serving the people of this community has been a deep honour and a role I have held with pride, passion, and purpose.

“Throughout my time as councillor, I’ve been proud to stand alongside residents, other councillors, community groups, and local partners to deliver real improvements that have made a difference in people’s everyday lives.

“Together, we’ve achieved a number of positive changes, including the renovation of three local parks, including Lodge Lane soon to be completed, providing improved spaces for children and families to enjoy; the installation of a life-saving defibrillator at Hesley Grange; securing improvements to the steps on Wortley Road, increasing safety and accessibility for pedestrians; supporting the implementation of the Thorpe one-way system to ease traffic flow and improve road safety.

“I’ve also stood firmly with residents on key local issues. I opposed the original London Way planning application and the licensing proposals at St John's Green — both of which were amended following community concerns.

“I have continued to fight against the use of Droppingwell Tip, working alongside local action groups, council officers, and our MPs to protect our environment and the health of nearby communities.

“Alongside this, I’ve championed active travel, led voluntary initiatives at Winterhill School through the Opening Facilities programme, and continued to support young people through my long-standing involvement with Rotherham BMX.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it feels like the right time.”

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said: “We appreciate Carole's hard work for the community of Kimberworth Park and Thorpe Hesley and the surrounding areas over the last two years, and we're sad to see her go.

“However we appreciate that her professional commitments and her family must come first, and we wish her well in her new role."