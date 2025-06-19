Bus shelter upgrades in package planned to make "tangible difference" to lives

BUS shelters in Rotherham and across South Yorkshire are in for a £2m makeover as part of the county Mayor’s commitment to make a “tangible difference” to the lives of residents.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will go on a Transport Shelter Improvement Programme, designed to make shelters look better and be better for commuters to use.

Instead of making sweeping changes, a ‘test and learn’ approach will be used, relying on customer feedback as changes are introduced.

The objective is to help restore pride in public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spending is part of a £16m package, which will go on a wide range of projects, including £1.44m for health improvements - a step towards Mayor Oliver Coppard’s ambition to make South Yorkshire the healthiest region.

A new programme, called Every Child a Reader, will have £2.55m to spend on improving literacy among pre-school age children.

Schools will be encouraged to get pupils making healthy journeys to and from classes, with £1.27m going into that work.

The Vision Zero project, aimed at eliminating deaths on the county’s roads, will also see an investment of £520,000, going to the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which already works on that remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment: Bus shelter changes should make journeys better

The package of money is called the Delivery Fund and Mr Coppard said: “I’m pleased to be backing every part of South Yorkshire.

“My focus is clear: delivering real results that improve people’s lives across the region.

“That’s why the fund - worth nearly £16m, is dedicated t making a tangible difference.

“It’s about investing directly in projects that will help build a bigger, better economy, offering us all the opportunity to be wealthier, healthier, happier and safer.”