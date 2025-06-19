Bus shelter upgrades in package planned to make "tangible difference" to lives
The money will go on a Transport Shelter Improvement Programme, designed to make shelters look better and be better for commuters to use.
Instead of making sweeping changes, a ‘test and learn’ approach will be used, relying on customer feedback as changes are introduced.
The objective is to help restore pride in public services.
The spending is part of a £16m package, which will go on a wide range of projects, including £1.44m for health improvements - a step towards Mayor Oliver Coppard’s ambition to make South Yorkshire the healthiest region.
A new programme, called Every Child a Reader, will have £2.55m to spend on improving literacy among pre-school age children.
Schools will be encouraged to get pupils making healthy journeys to and from classes, with £1.27m going into that work.
The Vision Zero project, aimed at eliminating deaths on the county’s roads, will also see an investment of £520,000, going to the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which already works on that remit.
The package of money is called the Delivery Fund and Mr Coppard said: “I’m pleased to be backing every part of South Yorkshire.
“My focus is clear: delivering real results that improve people’s lives across the region.
“That’s why the fund - worth nearly £16m, is dedicated t making a tangible difference.
“It’s about investing directly in projects that will help build a bigger, better economy, offering us all the opportunity to be wealthier, healthier, happier and safer.”