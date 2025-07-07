Bins left uncollected in many areas as council faces "rescource challenges"

HOUSEHOLDERS in many Rotherham communities saw their bins go unemptied due to what the council described as “resource challenges” on July 4.

It meant that crews were back out the following day, despite it being the weekend, to make further collections for mixed black and brown bins, with an expectation that any missed that day would be collected on July 7.

No collections of missed green bins were expected on the Saturday, though the council expected to catch of with those on July 7.

In an online apology they said: “We understand this is frustrating and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

There has been no explanation of the reason for the widespread disruption, other than “ongoing resource challenges” but added: “If your bin has not been emptied as expected, please leave it in your usual collection place (where it is safe to do so).

“Our crews are working hard to catch up and will return to attend to it as soon as possible.

“We are doing everything we can to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Affected areas were, Bramley, Wickersley, Sunnyside/Flanderwell, Maltby, Hellaby, Thurcroft and Laughton.

Black bins, for glass, cans and plastic; brown bins for garden waste, and green bins, for paper and card, were all affected.

Residents using the council for garden waste disposal pay a premium for the service.

In Barnsley, services were plunged into chaos when it snowed in January.

The council later accepted problems were linked to new working practices, needed to meet changed safety regulations.

It is now having to expand the service, at substantial cost, as crews work more slowly.