Big step forward expected for anti-flooding schemes

SIX land parcels are set to be acquired by Rotherham Council in a key part of a long-term flood prevention strategy.

All the plots are non-residential, and five are in the vicinity of Whiston Brook, with the other near Eel Mires Dike, at Laughton Common.

The council has not revealed details of current land ownership, or the process being used to acquire it for the authority, but they are proposing to spend £5.5m on the current phase of the scheme.

The proposals have yet to be approved the the council’s ruling cabinet, but they will consider the plans on July 7.

Both schemes are regarded as priorities within the borough’s overall flood alleviation schemes.

All the sites are non-residential and will be used to take key elements of the flood prevention schemes, including the creation of attenuation reservoirs, to hold excess water in extreme weather, wetland areas and flow control structures.

They allow water flow to be regulated, helping to prevent flood water from overwhelming communities.

The £5.5 million was earmarked for the work last year and comes on top of £5.8m put into flood alleviation projects in 2021.

Target: Measures are expected to help prevent flooding at Whiston Brook

From the latest tranche of cash, £4.25m is expected to be spent at Whiston Brook and Eel Mires Dike.

The Council is also looking at possibilities for getting extra investment from outside bodies, including grants from the Environment Agency.

If approved, work is expected to start on the Whiston Brook FAS later this year.

The project would help to guard against two main types of flooding: fluvial flooding, which occurs when nearby rivers overflow their banks, and pluvial flooding, which happens when heavy rainfall overwhelms the local drainage systems.

Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Spokesperson for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “We are committed to taking decisive action to protect our residents, businesses, and communities following the devastating impact of previous floods.

“By securing the necessary land to progress these vital flood alleviation schemes, we are demonstrating our commitment to delivering long-term, effective solutions. These projects are a crucial part of our wider strategy to build better public spaces and resilience against future flooding events.”