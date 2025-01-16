Big decision due soon on the future of buses in South Yorkshire

Decision time: Public opinion will be considered

A DECISION on whether to switch South Yorkshire’s buses to a franchising system - where routes and services would be decided by the Mayor rather than bus operators - will be taken in the Spring.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has now completed a wide-ranging public consultation on the future of bus services in the county.

More than 7,600 people responded to that, making it one of the biggest such exercises so far conducted in the country.

“The sheer number of responses shows just how much people here care about having a proper functioning bus service in South Yorkshire.

“I have always been clear about my hopes for our public transport system, but I’ve also been determined to make sure we give everyone the chance to have their say throughout this process too.

“People across South Yorkshire have now spoken and spoken clearly.

“I’ll now take the time to fully consider the consultation responses, along with all the other issues we need to work through, before making a final decision on whether to proceed with bus franchising,” he said.

A full report on the public responses will now be put together, with a decision on how to proceed expected in the Spring.

Under a franchising system, the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, which Mr Coppard heads, would take control of the bus network.

That includes bus fleets, depots, routes, timetables, tickets, fares and service standards.

During the consultation, a series of 29 drop-in events were held, as part of a detailed campaign designed to reach all elements of the community.

Feedback from public meetings has already made it clear that many people do not believe the bus system is working for their needs.

The bus industry has been in decline in South Yorkshire for many years, with operators axing services which have been deemed to be unprofitable.

Limited cash to subsidise lightly-used buses has seen some areas lose regular services.