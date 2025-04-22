Big boost for Mexborough as £12m scheme moves forward

Makeover: Changes are coming for Mexborough town centre

MAJOR funding for Mexborough has been confirmed, in substantial boost for the Dearne Valley.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has announced she has signed a Memorandum of Understanding which paves the way for several schemes in Doncaster to develop.

That includes more than £12.5m to be spent on Mexborough town centre, with another £1.5m going toward Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans go back to 2023, when Doncaster was successful in getting money promised under the then Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Investment: Mexborough will see improvements

But the mayor said the money never got through to councils before the general election.

The current Government has now worked to get the money delivered and the Mayor said: “This much needed investment will help us to deliver significant regeneration.

“It is frustrating that these schemes were originally developed over three years ago, but the Conservatives failed to deliver the funding, it is great to see that this new Government are now progressing with awarding the funding, to enable us to continue Delivering for Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Mexborough, the money will mean shop frontage improvements to around 80 properties, up from original plans to revamp 20.

Roads, footpaths and street furniture will also be improved, with better lighting and CCT also promised.

Cllr Bev Chapman said: “This is incredible news for Mexborough, our town centre is in vital need of regeneration, and this is testament to our potential and what we can achieve when we work together.”

Two other projects in Doncaster are also to benefit, including Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare, which will get funding of more than £1.5m.