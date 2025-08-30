Barnsley Council cuts debt pile - bucking national trend

BARNSLEY Council has cut its overall debt by more than £12m in a year, while Doncaster’s figure was up £17m and Rotherham by £40m.

At the end of the 2024/25 financial year, Barnsley’s debt stood at £566m, down from £578m the year before – a 2.1 per cent reduction. The amount owed per resident fell by almost £49, from £2,326 to £2,278.

Cllr Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said the figures show Barnsley’s “long track record of sound financial planning”.

“In Barnsley we’ve made the conscious decision to invest in long-term projects which benefit our local residents and businesses,” he said.

Improved figures: Council debt is down, shirking the national trend

“We don’t borrow money to fund day-to-day front-line services. However we do invest in long-term infrastructure and development projects, like the 11 brand new schools we built a decade ago, and our town centre which attracted over nine million visitors last year.”

He added that Barnsley’s borrowing strategy was designed to ensure all debt could be repaid. “No borrowing is agreed unless it can be demonstrated that it can be fully repaid over the longer term,” he said.

“The cost of those investments is already taken into account in our long-term financial planning.”

The council confirmed the fall in borrowing last year was partly due to a scheduled loan repayment. It says recent borrowing has supported projects such as The Glass Works town centre redevelopment, the construction of new housing, improvements to existing housing stock, and road maintenance.

The reduction contrasts with the national picture. According to figures analysed by the BBC Shared Data Unit, local authority debt across the UK rose by almost £8bn in the past year, to £122.2bn. That represents a seven per cent increase, with experts warning that some councils are relying on short-term loans to cover day-to-day spending.

Some authorities, including Croydon, Birmingham and Woking, have already effectively declared bankruptcy by issuing section 114 notices.

Barnsley was joined by Sheffield as the two South Yorkshire authorities reducing debt, with that city reducing its figure by more than £36m.

Nationally, the average local authority debt now stands at £1,791 per person, up from £1,677 the year before.