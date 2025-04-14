A new industrial development could bring dozens of new jobs

Progress: Cllr Franklin (right) surveys the Kestrel Park site

A NEW £12m development of industrial units is on the way on a site off the Dearne Valley Parkway, with the expectation of creating 185 jobs.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is called Kestrel Park and is being created near junction 36 on the M1, an area which has seen extensive industrialisation, including the creation of a large Evri parcel depot.

It will occupy land which was once dominated by Rockingham Colliery, in the coal-mining era, with seven units being constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnell Management Services is behind the project, which is being described as ‘speculative’, and is being marketed with the expectation of being available to occupants from next spring.

Managing director of Martyn Carnell said: “Our latest development, Kestrel Park, reinforces our commitment to investing in our local area.

“As always we’re focused on strong environmental, social, and governance credentials for our sustainable developments and aim to deliver high-spec industrial and trade units suitable for a wide range of small businesses.”

Enterprising Barnsley business investment manager Shaun Higginbottom said: “Kestrel Park is delivering some much-appreciated, high-quality accommodation to meet high demand in Barnsley. We often have enquiries for smaller units like these coming from both expanding local companies and inward investors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see a commercial property developer like CMS continuing to invest with confidence in the borough - recognising Barnsley as a very attractive location for business.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Barnsley is open for business, so we’re pleased to see work starting on this site, which will provide much needed and high-quality space, and strengthens our excellent relationship with CMS.

“It’s fantastic that they believe Barnsley is a place where businesses can invest and thrive.

“The site is in an excellent location with great links to the M1 at Junction 36, and we’re looking forward to seeing the site develop, encourage business growth, provide new employment opportunities for our residents and boost our local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is within the South Yorkshire Investment Zone, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is supporting the work with £3m investment.

The area has proved attractive for warehousing and logistics, due to its access to the road network.