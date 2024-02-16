.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed the man, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am today (16) on Wood Lane. He has been taken to hospital.”

The man is described as white and slim. He was wearing dark leggings, yellow fluorescent jacket, a beanie hat and white trainers but carrying no ID or keys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson added: “After carrying out initial enquiries in the local area, we have been unable to identify the man or trace his family. Can you help us?