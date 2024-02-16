Police trying to ID elderly man taken ill while out running
A spokesperson said: “It is believed the man, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am today (16) on Wood Lane. He has been taken to hospital.”
The man is described as white and slim. He was wearing dark leggings, yellow fluorescent jacket, a beanie hat and white trainers but carrying no ID or keys.
The spokesperson added: “After carrying out initial enquiries in the local area, we have been unable to identify the man or trace his family. Can you help us?
“You can share information with us online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 255 of February 16. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”