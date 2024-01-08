Register
BREAKING

Police attend East Dene car crash

POLICE attended a traffic collision in East Dene this morning (Monday).
By Gareth Dennison
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
..
.

Officers were called at 10.44am to the incident on Western Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a white BMW and a black Audi were involved in a collision. There were no injuries reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can share this with the police online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 220 of January 8 when you get in touch.”

Related topics:PoliceEast DeneSouth Yorkshire PoliceBMWAudi