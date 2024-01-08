Police attend East Dene car crash
POLICE attended a traffic collision in East Dene this morning (Monday).
Officers were called at 10.44am to the incident on Western Road.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a white BMW and a black Audi were involved in a collision. There were no injuries reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can share this with the police online or by calling 101.
“Please quote incident number 220 of January 8 when you get in touch.”