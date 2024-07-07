Thousands flocked to Clifton Park yesterday (Saturday, Jyly 6, 2024) to see Rotherham’s finest, The Reytons, play their huge homecoming show with a capacity of 20,000 - making it Rotherham’s biggest-ever outdoor show.

It is also the first time any band has played the park since T-Rex in 1971.

Clifton Park was referenced in The Reytons’ track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

It was a full circle moment for The Reytons - who have racked up a number one album and mostly sold-out arena tour without record company backing.

And it created a memorable day for the thousands of fans in attendance, some of whom you can see in our gallery of pictures taken by photographer, Kerrie Beddows.

Scroll through, and see if you can find anyone you recognise...

