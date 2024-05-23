Youth panel to ensure 'all the best ideas happen' at year-long festival

Some of the members of the CCoC 2025 youth panel

YOUNG people are being encouraged to have a “real say” on an upcoming year-long festival of celebration in Rotherham – by pitching their ideas to a panel of their peers.

The Youth Programming Panel of 22 local people aged from 13 to 25 has been appointed to help lead the borough to next year's Children’s Capital of Culture status by ensuring the year-long celebration plans are designed by young people, for young people.

The panel – made up of representatives from groups including Young Inspectors, Rotherham Youth Cabinet, and Dalton Youth Club, as well as artists in residence and trainees from Children’s Capital of Culture – will have their say on events and activities happening during the landmark year for Rotherham, as well as the build-up this year.

Youth panellist Ben Dobson (17) said: “It’s so important for young people like me to have a voice in what Rotherham becoming Children’s Capital of Culture actually means.

“I’ll be using my place on the panel to make sure that we, as young people who live here, have the real say over things happening for 2025, and making all the best ideas happen.”

Sarah Christie, programme manager for Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “Anyone who wants to do an event or activity will need to bring their idea to our panel, who’ll decide if it’s something they want to take forward and recommend to the Cultural Partnership Board as part of the festival programme.”