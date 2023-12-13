A YOUTH homelessness charity is hoping festive shoppers will add an extra present to their Christmas preparations this year.

Roundabout supports more than 380 vulnerable young people every day and is currently expanding its services in Rotherham, with the launch of its new Rapid Rehousing project.

The charity is now hoping Christmas shoppers will help boost its support with either a cash donation or a gift for one of the young people from its own online Amazon Wish List.

“Our aim is always to give our young people as good a Christmas as possible but we cannot do that without the help of the public,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We always ask our supporters to bear in mind that the young people we support range in age from 16 to 25 so we need things that that reflect that diversity.