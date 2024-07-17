Youngsters give summer events a creative boost

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:26 BST
Eastwood Community Festival 2023 - photo credit Sophie EllinghamEastwood Community Festival 2023 - photo credit Sophie Ellingham
GRASSROOTS events happening in Rotherham this summer are being given a creative boost by local school children, thanks to the team behind the Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 initiative.

Arts Council England has released £10,000 to boost four community events this summer – the recent Eastwood Fun Festival and Harthill Carnival, as well as Aston Carnival on August 3, and Ferham Festival on August 17.

Youngsters are helping to plan, programme and deliver the festivals through school or youth groups by co-creating artworks for the sites and parades, putting on performances, photographing activities and helping with promotion.

Rebecca Pye, music lead at Thornhill Primary School, said: “The children were very excited to create their own rap celebrating living in Rotherham and sharing all the places that are special to them.”

Abi Cobb, Children’s Capital of Culture engagement manager, added: “It’s so inspiring to work with these talented children and teachers to help make these community events the biggest and best yet.”

