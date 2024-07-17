Eastwood Community Festival 2023 - photo credit Sophie Ellingham

GRASSROOTS events happening in Rotherham this summer are being given a creative boost by local school children, thanks to the team behind the Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 initiative.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts Council England has released £10,000 to boost four community events this summer – the recent Eastwood Fun Festival and Harthill Carnival, as well as Aston Carnival on August 3, and Ferham Festival on August 17.

Youngsters are helping to plan, programme and deliver the festivals through school or youth groups by co-creating artworks for the sites and parades, putting on performances, photographing activities and helping with promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Pye, music lead at Thornhill Primary School, said: “The children were very excited to create their own rap celebrating living in Rotherham and sharing all the places that are special to them.”

Abi Cobb, Children’s Capital of Culture engagement manager, added: “It’s so inspiring to work with these talented children and teachers to help make these community events the biggest and best yet.”