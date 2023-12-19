SCHOOLS, colleges and young people's community groups are being encouraged to attend when the first major international touring exhibition to explore the history and culture of computer games comes to Doncaster.

Young people enjoying Game On at Life Science Centre, Newcastle, 2019 - Photo credit Richard Kenworthy

Game On, which showcases key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, has welcomed more than 4 million visitors from 23 countries.

A newly updated version of the interactive exhibition will be making its first visit to Yorkshire at Doncaster Dome from January 16 to April 14 2024, featuring more than 150 playable games including Space Invaders, Sonic the Hedgehog, Rock Band and Minecraft.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which manages the Dome said: “We are really excited to be the first venue in Yorkshire to host this incredible, interactive event which is set to be a real eye-opener for audiences .

“We are particularly keen to hear from schools, colleges or young people community groups such as the Scouts or Guides who are looking to plan trips and excursions to something new and different next year.

“Game On is a must-see opportunity with a whole host of different areas to explore and lots of chances for young people to learn about gaming history as well as playing the games and getting involved.

“Yorkshire is home to some fantastic companies that play a significant role in the UK gaming industry and we’re very excited to host Game On and inspire the next generation of developers in the region!”