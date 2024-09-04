The Children’s Capital of Culture team will host a dedicated field at Rotherham Show at Clifton Park.

FROM STEM workshops and a treasure hunt to dressing as royal characters and a 'baby rave' – children and young people will be taking centre stage at this weekend's Rotherham Show with a wide variety of creative events and activities.

As the borough gets set to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture next year, the team behind the project will host a dedicated field at Rotherham Show at Clifton Park.

The programme has been co-designed with young people from Rotherham to give visitors a taste of what’s to come next year the borough hosts the 365-day festival of creativity, culture, and community.

A free treasure hunt will start from the Children’s Capital of Culture festival tent, with prizes on offer.

Pif Paf’s ‘Right to Play’ pop-up adventure playground will feature giant bamboo poles, play mats and rope, as well as games, stories, and songs.

Visitors can learn from the pros NovaCity who will demonstrate their parkour and street dance skills throughout the day.

BoomChikkaBoom’s baby rave events will bring the party atmosphere, while the CCoC gazebo will host stop-motion animation sessions.

The CCoC team will also be joined by organisations including Gulliver’s Valley's craft activities, Grimm and Co's musical story tent, Magna's STEM workshops, and the chance to dress up as royal characters with Wentworth Woodhouse.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhoods, Cllr David Sheppard said: “The CCoC field promises to be a highlight of the show, jam-packed with things to do.

“There’ll be plenty of creative activities to enjoy as well as showstopping performances by Rotherham’s talented children and young people.”