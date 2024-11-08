Young patient inspired by 'theme park' hospital sets off on fundraising adventure

Georgina's mum Julie described Sheffield Children's as 'a theme park for when you're poorly'

A BRAVE nine- year-old from Rotherham has raised more than £850 by walking 100km to raise funds for the hospital that supported her through a chronic condition.

Georgina Williams was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis – a chronic autoimmune disease, which sees the body's immune system mistakenly attacking the joints, causing inflammation and stiffness – in August 2016.

While at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for treatment, Georgina in particular enjoyed watching films during scans and travelling to appointments in adventure-themed lifts.

Mum Julie said: “Sheffield Children’s is like a theme park for when you’re poorly – everything is tailored to the children.”

Georgina was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis when she was three

She said: “It’s incredible to see the way they treat Georgina.

“She feels so confident when she visits the hospital, and they help her to feel that she is managing her condition herself.

“They talk to her directly and make sure she understands everything and can make choices about her care.”

After enjoying her hospital visits, Georgina decided to fundraise to help other children going through a similar experience.

Nine-year-old Georgina from Rotherham walked over 100km for Sheffield Children's

Following a 30km walking challenge for The Children’s Hospital Charity a few years ago, Georgina extended the challenge to 100km.

She varied her daily walks to avoid flare-ups, and the determined youngster managed to walk all of Scarborough in a day, raising £857.

A spokesperson for TCHC said: “The money raised supports specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.”