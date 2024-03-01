Winners at the St John's Ambulance Rotherham event

“Future paramedic” George Mason made the front page of the Advertiser last year after the Maltby Academy sixth form student dashed to the aid of the elderly man who had collapsed while crossing Braithwell Road near the school.

The teenager received praise from the elderly man's family, staff and students at school as well as borough councillor Adam Tinsley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George was among a number of members of St John Ambulance’s Rotherham Unit to win in the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year category, with him taking the title for the 16-25-year-olds.

Area manager Andy Linley also presented Outstanding Volunteer trophies at the event – at the unit's base in Down’s Row – Rotherham, to:

Adults – Peter Kilham

Cadets - 14-18-year-olds – Charlotte Smith,

Cadets - Ten-13year-olds – Scarlett Walliss

Badger – Jaxon O’Malley

New young person – William Smith

New badger – Aiyla Hussain.

Cadets Abbi-Mae Hughes, Charlotte Smith and Ava Musgrave also received certificates for completing 100 hours of volunteering at public duty.

Rotherham unit manager Rowena Clarkson said: “Our volunteers are constantly ready to provide first aid cover at local and national events and support St John Ambulance’s work in communities to help save lives.