Young first aiders receive awards at presentation evening
“Future paramedic” George Mason made the front page of the Advertiser last year after the Maltby Academy sixth form student dashed to the aid of the elderly man who had collapsed while crossing Braithwell Road near the school.
The teenager received praise from the elderly man's family, staff and students at school as well as borough councillor Adam Tinsley.
Advertisement
Advertisement
George was among a number of members of St John Ambulance’s Rotherham Unit to win in the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year category, with him taking the title for the 16-25-year-olds.
Area manager Andy Linley also presented Outstanding Volunteer trophies at the event – at the unit's base in Down’s Row – Rotherham, to:
Adults – Peter Kilham
Cadets - 14-18-year-olds – Charlotte Smith,
Cadets - Ten-13year-olds – Scarlett Walliss
Badger – Jaxon O’Malley
New young person – William Smith
New badger – Aiyla Hussain.
Cadets Abbi-Mae Hughes, Charlotte Smith and Ava Musgrave also received certificates for completing 100 hours of volunteering at public duty.
Rotherham unit manager Rowena Clarkson said: “Our volunteers are constantly ready to provide first aid cover at local and national events and support St John Ambulance’s work in communities to help save lives.
“With a waiting list at the moment of around 100 young people, all of whom want to join us and start learning life-saving skills, there’s never been a better time to volunteer as a youth leader.”