Young bookworms honoured at Magna for Summer Reading Awards

THE STAGE IS SET: Magna hosted the Summer Reading Awards

MORE than 1,500 visitors booked in time to attend a glittering event celebrating the achievements of young readers.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magna Science Adventure Centre partnered with Rotherham Council to once again host the Summer Reading Awards which put young bookworms who completed the Summer Reading Challenge in the spotlight.

Spread across three sessions, Rotherham’s youngsters were treated to an awards ceremony at the Templeborough venue featuring a free drink, live entertainment and the distribution of 15 Many Magna Returns annual passes as prizes for reading six or more library books over summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge, which was organised by RMBC, aimed to encourage children aged four to eleven to read for pleasure over the six-week holidays.

Emily Walsh, family learning coordinator at Magna, said: “There’s a real value in encouraging children to read outside the classroom.

“We were thrilled to hear the Summer Reading Awards were joining Magna again for 2025 and we truly believe the importance of celebrating the impressive achievements of young people in the region.

“Magna’s involvement with this initiative reflects the trust’s wider commitment to engaging with and giving back to Rotherham’s community and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As one of South Yorkshire’s leading visitor attractions, Magna is dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of learning in young people across the borough.

“Congratulations to those who won an annual pass – we can’t wait to see you again soon!”

Funded by the Millennium Commission, Magna opened its doors in 2001 standing as a lasting reminder of South Yorkshire’s roaring steel heritage.

Plans marking the 25th anniversary are set to be announced soon.