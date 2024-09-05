Young activist sets her mental health mission to music
Rebecca Parkin (26) was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome aged seven and experienced severe bullying including verbal abuse and physical harassment, forcing her to move schools six times before her 14th birthday.
But the youngster from South Anston went on to become a member of Youth Cabinet as well as the borough's first ever Young Healthwatch Ambassador – working with the organisation to help bridge the gap between adolescent and adult mental health services.
A former Rotherham Ambassador, she also won Young Volunteer of the Year at Rotherham's Community Achievement Awards 2014 and was shortlisted in the Disability Category at the 2015 National Diversity Awards which recognised positive role models.
In October last year she joined mental health charity MIND in delivering the Raise the Standard petition – which attracted nearly 35,000 signatures – to 10 Downing Street, which called on the government to reform the Mental Health Act (1983).
Having previously spoken out on her experiences of being placed on an adult mental health ward while under the age of 18, Rebecca has now put her mission to music with the release of single 'Slipped Through the Net' which became available on streaming platforms not long after the general election.
She said: “It was created with a vision to hold the government to account for the failing mental health services in the UK – not from only my own lived experience but from the experiences that unfortunately so many other people are still subjected to.
“If you are aged over 16 but under 18 and needing mental health services there is a gap.
“You are too 'old' to be (treated as) a child but not old enough to be (considered) an adult and so people do tend to 'slip through the net' .
“That's why the Mental Health Act needs revising.
“It needs a younger perspective to understand how it affects people who are going through serious stuff.”
The ballad-style song includes the lyrics: “I've lost friends along the way, to a system that's failing us everyday.
“It's time for change, it's time for care, No more young lives lost in despair.”
Rebecca said: “Mental health should never be ignored.
“We've got the new (Labour) government in and we're asking them to move forward with reforming the outdated Mental Health Act and to act now.
“I'm hopeful for change.”
She added: “I would be very grateful if people would listen to my song, share and support my message to try and call for action from the policymakers who can make that change.
'Slipped Through the Net' is the second single by Rebecca, with her third – 'Crystal Clear' on a theme of domestic violence – all available from platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.
“I'm trying to raise awareness of these issues in society and music is a good way to get that message across,” she added.
