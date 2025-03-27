You beauty! National award shortlisting for salon owner

FINALIST: Abbie Hellewell

IT IS rewarding times for a young salon owner who has been shortlisted in a national hair and beauty award ceremony.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Hellewell (21), who has run her Rawmarsh salon for the last four years, is a finalist in the Make-up Artist of the Year category of the 2025 Hair and Beauty Awards UK.

The glittering ceremony, which will be held in Birmingham in August, is the UK's number one awards event for the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie, a former Rawmarsh Comprehensive pupil who studied Media Make-up at Sheffield College, said: “It was actually my mum who put me forward for the award nomination.

“I had been struggling a bit at the time with self-confidence issues, thinking 'am I good enough?', and then when I filled out all the forms (for the competition), it really made me realise how far I had come, and what I have achieved with my business and all those achievements along the way.”

And while she is thrilled to be nominated for the industry gong, Abbie says her job itself is reward enough.

“I'm really grateful for the support of all my clients because they have allowed me to put all my hard work into the nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I just love making them look and feel special for their own special events – that means so much to me.

“It is so rewarding seeing clients after I have done their make-up have that 'Oh my God!' moment when they tell me how much they love it.

“That is the big wow factor for me.”