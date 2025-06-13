Yorkshire’s strongest men and women get ready for battle

Lakeside Village Yorkshire's Strongest Man (Pic by Shaun Flannery Photography)

YORKSHIRE’S strongest men and women will descend on Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping next month to battle it out.

The county’s strongest people will take part in five events for the title of Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025 throughout the day, refereed by former three times UK’s Strongest Man Champion Paul Smith, and event director – two times Guinness World Record Holder Mark Anglesea from Man Beast Strongman events.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “This is a huge event for us, and we are proud to once again be hosting this strong man and strong woman competition.

“We love to put on free events for our customers and this has become an annual highlight.

“The event, which takes place on Saturday, July 12 from 10am on the lawned area in front of our M&S Outlet, will see up to ten strongmen and women in each of three categories.”

Events include arm dumbbell lifts for repetitions from the floor, with weights of 90kg for the Open and 50kg for Women.

Last year’s event saw Josh Lancaster crowned Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man 2024 while Michaela Pearson took the title of Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Woman 2024.

Andrew Picken from Man Beast Strongman Events said: “We cannot wait for this year’s event.

“Last year’s event was a great success at Lakeside Village.

“It is a wonderful setting, for both competitors and spectators, and it was an easy decision to return for this year’s contest.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to them for hosting us and to our podium sponsors SBD for providing athlete prizes for first, second and third place.

“We have another superb field lined up for each category and it promises to be an action-packed day, so join us as we find out who are Yorkshire’s strongest!”

For further information visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk/yorkshires-strongman-2025/.