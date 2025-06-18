Yorkshire Water warns of useage restrictions unless rain comes

ROTHERHAM residents have been asked to reduce water usage - with a warning that restrictions may be imposed if rainfall does not increase.

While Yorkshire Water have not spelled out what “temporary usage bans” could mean, a hose-pipe ban historically has been the most immediate measure, but other restrictions could be available.

The development is likely to be met with frustration by customers who saw their bills increase by 29 per cent only months ago.

Yorkshire Water has issued an appeal ahead of what is expected to be an extended period of hot weather, following an unusually dry spring and early summer.

The company expects water use to increase by as much as 100 million litres a day across the region if temperatures reach expected levels.

In the last week, levels in reservoirs serving the area have gone from 62.3 per cent capacity to 61.4 per cent.

Company director Dave Kaye said: “The changeable weather over recent weeks and customers’ efforts to save water has helped reduce the decline of reservoir stocks, but over the last week stock dropped by 0.86 per cent.

“With warm and dry weather forecast for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, we’re urging customers to continue to think carefully about their water use and to encourage them to use water wisely.

“Simple things like watering the flowers and plants with a watering can instead of a hose pipe, allowing lawns to go brown and using a bucket and sponge to wash the car instead of a hosepipe, will all help to reduce water usage and protect resources into the summer months.

“The region is now officially in drought, indicating just how dry a start to the year it has been.

“We have short-medium and long-term plans to deal with a drought and lack of rainfall, which includes temporary usage bans if we do not experience significant rainfall in the region in the coming weeks and months.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve been closely monitoring rainfall levels, moving water around the region to areas that need it most and working 24/7 to find and fix leaks,